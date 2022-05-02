Skip to main content
Wrestling
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE

Drew McIntyre Prepares to Face Roman Reigns With an Even Bigger Opponent Looming

Could a showdown with Tyson Fury be on the horizon at WWE’s show in Wales in September?

Drew McIntyre is entering the biggest stretch of his WWE career.

The two-time WWE champion is currently starting a new program with Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE universal champion. McIntyre and Reigns share more than three years of history, and the two big men have made excellent adversaries, with their most memorable matches taking place at WrestleMania 35 following Reigns’s return from a second occurrence of leukemia—and a champion-vs.-champion match at Survivor Series in 2020.

A new chapter in their rivalry will begin at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view Sunday, when McIntyre teams with Raw tag team champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag match against The Bloodline, which is composed of Reigns and The Usos, who are the reigning SmackDown tag champs.

“Roman and I know each other well inside the ring, and people are about to see us at our best,” McIntyre says. “Randy, Riddle and The Usos are going to add a lot, and I still have a lot to prove against Roman.”

McIntyre, who was born and raised in Scotland, is ecstatic that WWE is holding a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in September. Taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, McIntyre wants to crown himself there as the top champion in WWE.

“I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans,” McIntyre says. “My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. And that would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember.”

The 6'5" McIntyre, who is 36-year-old Drew Galloway, possesses an action-figure-like physique but a backstory that is far more David than Goliath. Throughout his 21-year career, he has built a devoted bond with pro wrestling fans. That was especially visible when he met Giovanna Boggeri, a 16-year-old from California. The introduction, which was set up through Make-A-Wish, took place two weeks ago backstage at SmackDown.

“She chose to meet me through Make-A-Wish, which is incredible,” McIntyre says. “It’s such an honor that her request was to meet me.”

Boggeri spoke with Sports Illustrated right after meeting McIntyre, and the elation in her voice was instantly recognizable.

“I’ve always wanted to meet Drew in person,” Boggeri says. “He was super nice, even nicer than I thought. I’m even a bigger fan of him than I was before.”

McIntyre was equally thrilled to spend time with Boggeri, and highlights of their meet-and-greet aired last Friday on SmackDown, which coincided with World Wish Day.

“I can confidently say she is the biggest Drew McIntyre fan in the world,” says McIntyre. “She knew parts of my career that I’d even forgotten, including the Union Jacks with 3MB—she knew details about my matches from specific shows, all about my title run in Impact, and she even had gifts for me. I was so happy to spend time with her. And as much as she enjoys watching me wrestle, I’m learning from her about the way she’s living life to the fullest.”

McIntyre has established himself as one of WWE’s most reliable performers. Whether that means a main-event match or adding meaning to the mid-card, he takes great pride in serving as one of the company’s proudest ambassadors.

A look into McIntyre’s future also includes the potential for a showdown with Tyson Fury, boxing’s reigning heavyweight champion, possibly at the show in Wales. Fury has already had one match in a WWE ring, a count-out victory against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in October 2019, and McIntyre believes he would bring out a whole different side of Fury’s personality.

“If Tyson Fury steps back into the WWE ring, it’s not going to be as easy as he thinks,” McIntyre says. “He showed last time in his match against Braun that he’s capable. And, no doubt, he’s an entertainer.

“But if he steps into the ring against me, he’s in for something he’s never experienced before.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

