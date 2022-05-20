The 32-year-old has embraced the grind and is now thriving in his role with the wrestling company.

In a finish that stands as one of AEW’s more important moments so far this year, Ricky Starks pinned Jungle Boy last week on Dynamite.

That result set up the tag title match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month, as Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs team together in a three-way against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and reigning champions Jurassic Express. But the victory meant even more to Starks, who is trying to reach beyond his limit to fulfill his destiny.

“That’s more than just one match,” said Starks. “I was happy with it, and I was surprised how much positive feedback I received about my intensity. But my goal is to prove every week and become a constant presence on top of the company.”

That main event mindset has guided Starks over the past two years in AEW. A conversation with former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes helped spark a specific thought process for Starks, the reigning FTW champion who has thrived in the ring as part of Team Taz.

Photo courtesy of AEW

“I had this conversation with Cody,” said Starks. “He asked me, ‘What are your goals?’ I’d always had broad goals, but Cody wanted me to focus on specific goals.

“My first goal is to become TNT champion, and I want to raise the level of the title. I want to represent as a biracial kid, showing people who look like me that they can reach their goals, too. I want to main event a pay-per-view, I want to be AEW champion. Similar to Britt Baker or MJF, I want to be that one at the top. That’s my ultimate goal.”

While his career started a decade ago, Starks never reached the top of the indies or became a must-sign prospect. He signed with AEW during a disadvantageous time amid crowdless shows at the height of the pandemic, debuting in June of 2020 during Rhodes’s open challenge for the TNT title, following a brief-yet-meaningful run in the NWA.

Starks reached what was then the highest point of his career when he became the NWA Television champion in January 2020. He defeated Eddie Kingston, Matt Cross, Tim Storm and Trevor Murdoch in the tournament at Hard Times to become the new champ, then cut the promo of his life to properly punctuate the victory.

“That promo signified a lot,” said Starks. “I came straight from the ring to do the interview, and Eddie was back there–and my eyes kept darting off to Eddie. I was excited, I was full of adrenaline, and I was mad. My ceiling was already hit in the NWA, and I’d realized that. I was frustrated by that. I wasn’t a big name on the indies, and I haven’t forgot how that felt. Since then, I haven’t lost that hunger. It is all genuine, and it all came out that night during that interview.”

Despite appearing destined to become the NWA world champion, Starks lost the TV title less than two months later and then left the promotion in May 2020. Soon after, he signed with AEW, and his drive has remained firmly embedded in all of his work.

“I was left unread in the indies,” said Starks. “No one really cared to bring me in, even though I had so much to offer. I’d see others with names give these dog s--- matches and not even care. To this day, it still drives me. I went from sleeping on a floor to sleeping on a couch to sleeping in a car. I didn’t do it for nothing. I am going to influence the landscape of wrestling to change.”

Prior to AEW, Stark’s run in pro wrestling was less than illustrious. But it helped define the charismatic performer currently starring in the ring on Dynamite and part of the broadcast team on Rampage.

“It wasn’t that long ago when I moved to St. Louis back in 2014 and I was living on a mattress on a living room floor,” said Starks. “Then I moved back to Texas and didn’t have a place to stay, so I was sleeping in my 2000 green Honda Accord. Thankfully, it had cloth seats. Then I was able to stay on my friend’s couch while I was a gymnastics coach. By the grace of God, the NWA came. Then I left, and I had less than $10 in my bank account when I wrestled Cody in AEW. But I wouldn’t change my past. It wasn’t easy to get here, but my past still shapes me.”

Throughout this ongoing pursuit of excellence, as well as the constant grind to reach this point, Starks never allowed self-doubt to cripple his ability. Pulling from his past experiences, Starks has found the magic formula to presenting himself as a star every time he appears on camera.

“I’m giving this 1,000%,” said Starks. “Not everyone does that, but I’m going to make myself the way I want to be—the way I need to be. I’m doing more than wrestling. I’m building people’s trust. I look at commentary as a good challenge, and that’s what I’m all about. I’m a full-time wrester doing commentary. I’m blessed to talk, and that’s a gift, but I want to be known as a wrestler.

“When I’m on, people know they’ll be entertained. Wrestling is what I love. I’m giving myself, raw and vulnerable, in the ring. You can’t fake a genuine, emotional connection. At some point, who gives a s--- about the flips. It’s all about that connection. As long as I’m breathing, I’m going to do everything I can to fulfill and exceed that promise to give everything I have and more. I am all in.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

