The 28-year-old won both the ladder match and the women’s title in a monumental night in Las Vegas to kick off the most important stretch of her WWE career.

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank—and the crowd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas loved every moment of it, erupting when Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the SmackDown women’s title.

“I’m the new baddest b---- on the planet right now,” said Morgan, who is New Jersey native Gionna Daddio. “This is what I am meant to do. It wasn’t easy, but I always knew my time would come.”

Despite being part of the main roster for the past five years, Morgan is starting her first-ever championship in WWE. After an outrageous amount of hard work, and making constant lasting impressions with fans at live events across the country, her journey now reaches new heights, starting with that climb of the ladder in the Money in the Bank match.

“There were so many times when I’d start to think this wasn’t in the cards for me,” Morgan said. “Every time that happened, I’d say, ’No, this is your destiny.’ And it is.”

Only 28, Morgan has yet to scratch the surface of her potential. She has never had a string of significant storylines in WWE, yet that is about to change. While the Money in the Bank briefcase is no guarantee of a lengthy run in the main event picture—last year’s winner, Nikki A.S.H., is still searching for her place on the card—it represents a genuine opportunity at breaking through to the next level. Morgan can evoke sympathy as the underdog, wrestles a spectacular style in the ring, and now can show her work on the mike, which is delivered in a real and authentic manner.

“I’m truly, incredibly grateful to the fans for believing in me,” Morgan said. “I wanted to give them something to believe in, too. And you’re going to see a whole lot more of me. The best is yet to come.”

Here are the full results from WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view:

Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bobby Lashley defeated Theory by submission to become the new United States champion.

Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella.

The Usos defeated the Street Profits to retain the undisputed WWE tag titles.

SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya Neidhart.

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown women’s champion.

Theory won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE

In addition to Morgan’s career-defining night, Money in the Bank was also carried by The Usos-Street Profits tag match. It was an outstanding display of the craft by all four men, and effectively planted the seeds for the upcoming split of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. There was also a standout performance from Bobby Lashley, who defeated Theory to become the new United States champion. The night concluded with Theory winning the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Right now, it feels like his push is too forced and manufactured, but he has this upcoming stretch with the briefcase to prove otherwise.

Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank match with a compelling finish. It appeared Becky Lynch was poised to win after pushing aside two ladders carrying four other opponents, and Lynch began her ascent to the briefcase. But Morgan climbed a mid-sized ladder next to Lynch, rebalanced herself and the ladder after Lynch tipped her into the ropes, then knocked down Lynch before climbing the ladder for the victory.

“All I could think was, ‘Holy sh--, I can’t believe I pulled that off,’” Morgan said. “I had to put my foot on the top rope, and it worked. From that point on, all I could hear was the crowd.”

Lynch played an instrumental role in Morgan’s victory. She further added to the moment by acting incensed after the match. The entire year has seen Lynch play a massive role in highlighting the women’s roster, which now includes Morgan’s ascent to the top of the division.

Morgan’s time with the briefcase was short. In the moments before cashing in, she stood backstage behind the curtain in WWE’s Gorilla position. She watched Rousey and Neidhart wrestle, all while ready to burst with excitement as she was mere seconds away from the moment she had been working to earn for the past half-decade.

“Watching Ronda and Nattie, all I could think was that the time felt right,” Morgan said. “And that’s how it felt. The time was right.”

After the finish, Morgan and Rousey shared a brief, yet substantive moment together in the ring. It was as if there were a spotlight hovering over them, revealing the true meaning of what had just transpired. A mega-star and MMA pioneer in Rousey—prematurely anointed to become the face of WWE—lost her spot to a woman overflowing with the effervescent, timeless spirit of pro wrestling.

“Ronda’s a great competitor, but this is my opportunity,” Morgan said. “She handed me the title, told me I deserved it, and I held it up. It was the most incredible feeling I’ve felt in my entire life.”

Adding to the moment, Morgan’s younger sister was in the crowd. When she stepped back through the curtain after defeating Rousey, her first-ever time entering the backstage area as WWE champion, the cheers from her peers were deafening.

“All the girls were there and so happy for me,” Morgan said. “There are women in the locker room that I’m competing against, but they’re all supporting me. That made this moment so much sweeter.”

The time is now for Morgan. Winning the SmackDown title kicks off the most pivotal stretch of her career, one she is ready to make unforgettable.

“This are tears streaming down my face,” Morgan said. “It’s a surreal feeling. With every fiber in my being, in my whole heart and soul, I know my time is now.”

More Coverage: