The future of WWE will be on display at SummerSlam.

Prominently featured in the tag-team title match, Montez Ford will showcase a combination of skill and charisma that makes it only a matter of time before he becomes one of the company’s signature stars.

For the second straight pay-per-view, Ford is looking to have the match of the night. Following last month’s Money in the Bank, where Ford teamed with Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins in a tremendous match against Jimmy and Jey Uso, a rematch is set for next week’s SummerSlam.

“This is a chance to do something we’ve never done before: defeating The Usos and becoming undisputed tag team champions,” Ford says. “That last time we wrestled at Money in the Bank was special. You could feel the intensity; you could feel the chemistry. Now we’re looking to be even better. This is the biggest match of our career, and it’s taking place on a historic stage at SummerSlam.”

Newly appointed WWE executive Jeff Jarrett is the special guest referee for the tag title match, the night before Jarrett wrestles in a tag match against Ric Flair. Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer and an instantly recognizable figure that should further brighten the spotlight for two outstanding tag teams.

“Jarrett ups the ante for us,” Ford says. “This is a long time coming for myself and Dawkins. The Usos have been so dominant over the past year, and we need that signature win against them.”

Ford is 32-year-old Kenneth Crawford. A former United States Marine, he is powerful, agile and able to fly in the ring. Ford is also stacked with must-see qualities, particularly his ability to connect through his mannerisms and body language. A move to the singles ranks feels inevitable, especially considering the longstanding history in wrestling of shifting standout tag performers into singles stars.

“The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you,” Ford says. “I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins. SummerSlam is a huge opportunity. We want to make that night special.”

In addition to a potential career-defining singles run, the increased exposure on WWE programming has led to new possibilities for Ford outside the ring. His latest endeavor is endorsing C4, an energy drink that he says enhances his work in WWE.

“I started using C4 when I was in the military,” Ford says. “It’s all about maximizing your physical and mental performance. For me, it’s not overbearing, and it helps keep me focused.

“It’s been a vital and huge part of my workout, and I take it in my pre-workout. I feel good about what I’m putting inside my body.”

Ford’s body transformation is noticeable. His shredded physique has only amplified his television presence, which has even caught the attention of mega star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about his new film, DC League of Super-Pets, Johnson was asked a few wrestling-related questions. The topic eventually shifted to Ford, with Johnson stating, “He’s the total package.”

Naturally, the high praise from a WWE legend did not go unnoticed.

“WWE provided me with a sense of escape when I was a kid,” Ford says. “Whatever I was going through with changes in my life, I had The Rock to mimic and idolize. He helped me get through a lot in my life. I know what he did for me as a child, and I know that is my responsibility for the people watching me. And for him to take time to recognize me, with everything he has going, that means everything to me. That’s also a lot of motivation for me.”

Ford is hungry and driven to attain new heights in WWE. Yet, behind the scenes, he is also enormously proud to be the No. 1 fan of his wife, the extraordinary Bianca Belair. As much as he wants to succeed in his own career, Ford notes that it simply hits differently when he watches his wife thrive.

“It’s so fulfilling to see someone you love do so well,” Ford says. “I’m genuinely happy when I see her happy. I get so overwhelmed watching what she does. I just want her to succeed so badly, so I’m way more nervous when she’s doing something.

“Watching her succeed, that makes me happy. That brings me joy. I love being a sense of energy to encourage her to go greater and reach for more. It makes me happy every time she succeeds.”

Recognizing what is in front of him, Ford is ready to make more magic next week at SummerSlam. And while it appears he is destined for greatness, he knows pro wrestling comes with no guarantees. His next step is his most pivotal, and he plans to thrive by doing what he does best—connecting through a passionate, unremitting pursuit of excellence.

“I am blessed to be on this platform,” Ford says. “I don’t lose sight of that. I’m giving 100% of myself to the fans, just like WWE stars did once for me.

“I have the chance to give something positive to them, and that’s what I am going to continue to do.”

The (online) week in wrestling

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will meet again at SummerSlam. If Lynch doesn’t win here, where will her story line go from here? I would prefer a longer reign for Belair, but I feel like we’re seeing a title change (especially considering Roman Reigns isn’t expected to lose, so it’s more likely we’ll see titles change earlier in the card).

Ric Flair’s last match has been finalized. Does anyone else envision this ending with Jeff Jarrett pinning Flair? It’s an eventful weekend for Jarrett, who is part of SummerSlam as a guest referee and then wrestling in Flair’s last match.

Why hasn’t there been a focus on the vacant WWE women’s tag-team championship? Wouldn’t that be a better use of television time than focusing on the 24/7 title?

Sasha Banks, who also happens to be a two-time WWE women’s tag champion, had her next appearance revealed.

G1 Climax season has arrived, and the introductory press conference was entertaining. If you’re looking for more G1 coverage, this interview with Shingo Takagi is worth the read.

One of wrestling’s most spectacular innovators, Rob Van Dam, continues to wrestle at the age of 51.

In retrospect, Wardlow shouldn’t have been wrestling another babyface in his first week as champ.

Sad news from Mike Tenay.

Something you don’t see too often: Psycho Clown wrestled in the pouring rain.

Congratulations to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, the new AEW tag champs. They weren’t the only NXT alums to win tag team gold, as Timothy Thatcher and Hideki Suzuki (Hachiman in Diamond Mine) captured Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GHC tag team titles over the weekend in Tokyo.

Can the upcoming FTR-Briscoes match at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor be better than their match this spring? Working two-out-of-three falls is a smart move; the Briscoes have shined in this match in ROH, and one of FTR’s best-ever matches was a two-out-of-three falls against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Toronto in 2016.

Jonathan Gresham’s run as ROH champ would have been greatly enhanced had he got the opportunity for dream matches against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (both of whom are on the injured list). All signs point to the Claudio Castagnoli era beginning this Saturday.

As he hits 20-year milestone, Rey Mysterio is preparing to say goodbye

Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE next week on Raw. The event takes place at the historic Madison Square Garden, a fitting venue for the legendary Mysterio.

As the 47-year-old Mysterio continues this current stretch in his career, teaming with his son Dominik and feuding against Finn Bálor’s Judgment Day faction, he is also keeping a close eye on what comes next.

“My next goal is to eventually be able to look for a great plan of retirement,” Mysterio says. “I also want to make sure my son is set. I’m really enjoying his evolution. We’re still seeing a lot of growth with Dominik. He’s applying all he’s learning into his work. I always have to remind myself he hasn’t been doing this for very long. He’s doing very well, and I push him to do better every single time he’s in the ring.

“I want to hang up the mask down the road, and hopefully see Dominik carry that mask and continue with the Mysterio legacy.”

The world’s most famous luchador, Mysterio has thrived in WWE, WCW and AAA, as well as Lucha Underground, the indie circuit and a brief stop in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Yet he has never experienced a joy quite like the one he currently does working with his son.

“I’ve been passionate about this since Day 1, and it’s been even more special since Dom’s wanted to follow in my footsteps,” Mysterio says. “He wants to continue the Mysterio legacy. He started training six years ago and, in that time, we’ve had so many memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. It’s been a dream come true.”

Even if retirement is approaching, Mysterio still has goals left to accomplish. One of those is a proper singles feud against Finn Bálor.

“I respect Finn to the fullest,” Mysterio says. “I admire what Finn has done from New Japan all the way to WWE. He is a superstar. No doubt. He’s one of the guys I wanted to work with when I came back to WWE. I believe it finally happened in 2018 in a Survivor Series match.

“I love the chemistry I have with him in the ring. He’s a hard worker, he’s passionate, and I want a big singles match against him.”

