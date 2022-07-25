Skip to main content
Bianca Belair Says WWE Superstars Deserve More Respect from Other Athletes
Bianca Belair Says WWE Superstars Deserve More Respect from Other Athletes

Liv Morgan worked for five years in WWE before starting her first title reign. But there is a troubling sense brewing that her run as champ won’t extend beyond five weeks.

The reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Morgan’s toughest challenge will come on Saturday at SummerSlam, where she faces off against Ronda Rousey. There are fingerprints all over this feud indicating Rousey’s time without the title will be short, a sense strengthened by Friday’s SmackDown. Despite Morgan’s strong connection with the crowd, her face-off interview with Rousey was conducted backstage, a sterile setting that undoubtedly favored Rousey. And it was Rousey who played crowd favorite later in the show, coming out to beat down Sonya Deville, a spot that would have been perfect for Morgan.

Perhaps decision-makers in WWE recognize that a successful title reign for Morgan will elevate her onto a different tier of stardom. A strong showing at SummerSlam will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

SummerSlam is my chance to show I belong as champ,” Morgan says. “I’m the champion because I’m the best woman for the job. Going against Ronda, this is the fight of my life. I’m up for the challenge, and I’m looking forward to it more than anything.”

Morgan’s brief time as champion has been a breath of fresh air. She won the belt in captivating fashion earlier this month at Money in the Bank, cashing in her newly acquired title shot and then giving Rousey the most surprising loss of her pro wrestling career. The contrast between their two backgrounds is sharp. Morgan’s sole desire was to wrestle inside a WWE ring, while Rousey became an international star in MMA, punctuated by an iconic run in UFC.

“Ronda is an MMA pioneer,” Morgan says. “You can’t say enough about her accolades, particularly for women’s sports. But we’re different. I didn’t grow up wanting to be a mixed martial artist or UFC champion or an Olympic athlete. I grew up wanting to be a WWE superstar.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted. Now that I have the title, it means even more to me.”

Morgan’s passion is visible in her work, and that authenticity is even noticeable when it comes to how often she is beside the title belt.

“I have it with me all the time,” Morgan says. “When I eat, when I sleep, it’s always next to me. I’m still soaking it all in.”

The title further enhances Morgan’s status in WWE. It also serves as a real inspiration to past, present, and future talent—those who were told they were too short or didn’t meet the alleged criteria of becoming a WWE champion—yet continue to craft passionate work in the ring.

“I’ve had girls say to me, ‘Seeing you win gives me hope,’” Morgan says. “There are girls that I’m working with, and girls no longer here [on the roster], who maybe believed we don’t have what it takes to be champion. But I did it. And I hope that makes others want to keep fighting, too.”

Morgan’s fighting spirit resonates every time she steps on screen. She will showcase that at SummerSlam, where she seeks to prove she belongs atop the card.

“When you compare me and Ronda on paper, she’s bigger and stronger,” Morgan says. “I will never look anyone in the face and say I’m better. But I will look Ronda Rousey in the face and stare into her soul at SummerSlam, and I’m going to show that I want this and love this more than her.

“I know I’m the underdog. It’s the fight of my life, but I’m going to pull it off.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

