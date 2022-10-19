A scary situation unfolded in the wrestling world Wednesday as the main event of AEW Dynamite ended in a doctor’s stoppage.

Adam “Hangman” Page (real name Stephen Woltz) had to be stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match against AEW world champion Jon Moxley. While taking a lariat from Moxley, Page flipped over in mid-air and landed face first on the mat.

The referee then checked on Page and signaled for medical attention. The ringside doctor entered the ring and tended to Page as the match was called off.

The cameras were turned away from Page after the injury, and officials loosened the ring ropes so Page could be taken out on a stretcher.

PWInsider reported that Page’s injury is legitimate and not part of an AEW storyline. Page was taken to a hospital to get examined after the injury, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and discharged later Tuesday night, according to AEW.

Page’s injury happened with approximately 10 minutes left in Dynamite. Moxley used some of that remaining time to give a speech to the crowd, wishing Page the best.



The 31-year-old Page has been a core member of the AEW roster since the company launched in 2019. He’s a former AEW world champion, defeating Kenny Omega for the title in November 2021 before losing it to CM Punk this May. Page is also a one-time AEW tag team champion.

WWE star Big E, who suffered a broken neck during an in-ring accident in March, tweeted out that he’s praying for Page.

More Wrestling Coverage: