Último Dragón on AEW: “If I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho”

Último Dragón is coming back to the United States.

This Saturday at the Revolución de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, Último Dragón will team up with Misterioso against Border Patrol. It will be a delight for the live crowd at Mt. Pleasant High School to watch the greatest and most decorated Japanese luchador of all time.

“It doesn’t matter where I am in the world, it is an honor every time I step in the ring,” says Yoshihiro Asai, who is known across the globe as Último Dragón. “What makes it special are the venue, the fans and giving my everything to the crowd. When I stop feeling that way, that is the day when I will retire.”

Now 55, the masked superstar has excelled in Japan, Mexico and the U.S. He was part of the famed “Monday Night Wars,” adding vigor to WCW’s cruiserweight division, especially in matches against Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero and Juventud Guerrera. While the vast majority of his peers no longer perform, Asai has maintained a fountain of youth as Último Dragón.

“It is really important to not push myself too hard, training or in the ring,” says Asai, who is still able to wrestle circles around men two or even three decades younger than him. “Most of all, enjoying life is what keeps me going. That is what keeps me young.”

One of Asai’s rivals who is still active—and better than ever—is Chris Jericho. If AEW owner Tony Khan were ever to propose a match pitting Jericho against Último Dragón, that would certainly be an idea that seizes Asai’s attention.

“I am honestly not very familiar with AEW,” Asai says. “But if I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho.”

During his time in WCW, where he was a two-time winner of both the cruiserweight and TV titles, history was made when Último Dragón’s trademark moonsault was officially named the Asai Moonsault.

“I remember when it was named the Asai Moonsault when I was in WCW,” Asai says. “I am very honored because there are only three moves named after Japanese wrestlers—[Antonio] Inoki’s enzuigiri, the [Yoshiaki] Fujiwara armbar, and the Asai Moonsault.”

This weekend’s Revolución de la Lucha Libre show, which also includes Rush and Bandido, is run by wildly talented booker Gabe Ramirez. He consistently brings outstanding cards to California, especially ones with the world’s most outstanding luchadores.

“Being a fan of puroresu and lucha libre, no one ever stood out more to me than Último Dragón,” says Ramirez, whose show this weekend will air within the next month on FITE. “I used to watch him all the time on VHS tapes. Now, as a promoter, I get the chance to work with one of my heroes, so that’s a full-circle moment.

“Having Último Dragón is a real special attraction. He is very particular about where he works, and having a friendship and business relationship is very significant to me.”

Último Dragón even had a short run in WWE, from June 2003 to April ’04. Asai always wanted to work a show at Madison Square Garden, which he did in his debut, and work at WrestleMania, a feat he achieved (also within the walls of MSG) at WrestleMania XX. Throughout his WWE run, he wrestled Guerrero, teamed with Rey Mysterio and brought value to all of his matches during a point in time when the WWE roster was overflowing with superstars.

Standing 5'8", Último Dragón did not fit the mold of a WWE main eventer, even though his style worked with everyone. Asked whether he would ever consider rejoining WWE with Paul “Triple H” Levesque in charge of creative, Asai shared an honest reply.

“A lot of people always tell me [I should go back with Levesque in charge], but to me, it was an honor to work under McMahon,” Asai says. “Even though he did not give me many opportunities, I learned a lot backstage about the business. I am too old to work for the WWE now.”

Despite his age, the Último Dragón character remains a timeless element within the industry. Perhaps that is tied to his in-ring style and attention-grabbing mask. It is impossible to picture Último Dragón without his signature mask. Remarkably, earlier in his career, Asai was opposed to wearing it.

“At that time, I didn’t understand many things and I didn’t want to become a mask man,” Asai says. “After many years, I realized that I am the only Japanese wrestler who became a mask man in Mexico, so it is something very unique and special.”

At a time when the wrestling world is bustling with activity, a legend will return to the ring Saturday, as Último Dragón enters the ring at an indie show in San Jose.

“I am very excited to step back into the ring,” Asai says. “And I am looking forward to meeting my friends and fans in San Jose.”

The (online) week in wrestling

The match ended prematurely due to an injury suffered by “Hangman” Page, but Jon Moxley defeated Page in the main event of this week’s Dynamite. Following the match, MJF—who had a phenomenal in-ring exchange on the mike earlier in the show with William Regal—said he is challenging Jon Moxley for the title next month at Full Gear. Yet the focus was on “Hangman,” who was diagnosed with a concussion at a local hospital and hopefully can recover quickly.

NXT put forth a loaded show opposite AEW, including the returns of Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens to the brand. This new, evolving version of NXT—which has moved away from the colorful 2.0 branding—is still developing its identity.

Gripping and compelling, Bray Wyatt was fabulous in his promo last week on SmackDown. Any time Wyatt holds a microphone is reason alone to watch WWE programming.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were outstanding on Raw, two brawling heavyweights who bring out the best in each other.

Hijo del Vikingo was otherworldly Saturday at Triplemanía in his match against Fénix.

Toni Storm picked up a very important victory Tuesday night on Dynamite, defeating Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW women’s title.

Chris Jericho defeated Dalton Castle last night on Dynamite to retain the Ring of Honor title. And, as Tony Khan hinted at in our conversation, Final Battle is officially taking place Dec. 10.

What Bryan Danielson is reading

Bryan Danielson conducted a sit-down interview on Dynamite with his former Talking Smack broadcast colleague, new AEW hire Renee Paquette.

That segment continued the story line between Danielson and Blackpool Combat Club partner Wheeler Yuta, which includes their rivalry with Daniel Garcia.

Away from the ring, Danielson is an avid reader, and he was willing to share his latest read.

“I highly enjoyed reading the novel Deep River by Karl Marlanteas,” Danielson says. “I don’t read a lot of fiction, but this stood out to me. I read a couple years ago that reading fiction improves empathy. I thought that was really interesting.

“As opposed to a movie or a TV show, where you see somebody’s character, fiction puts you inside people’s heads. You’re reading their thoughts and seeing their motivation.”

A voracious reader of nonfiction, Danielson was intrigued by this book’s connection to the Pacific Northwest.

“This is a fictional account of Finnish immigrants coming over to the Pacific Northwest in the logging period in the early 20th century,” Danielson says. “It’s historical fiction from the area where I grew up, and it’s really, really good.”

Tweet of the Week

Pentagón Jr. defeating Villano IV–and taking his mask–was a genuine star-making moment last Saturday at Triplemanía.

