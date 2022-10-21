CM Punk’s time with AEW could be nearing its end.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Friday that AEW and Punk are in talks regarding a buyout of Punk’s contract. Punk’s AEW future has been in doubt since his involvement in a backstage fight that took place after September’s All Out pay-per-view.

“AEW is in talks with Punk about the future but right now it looks doubtful he will be back,” Meltzer wrote. “Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract which tells you that they are not looking to bring him back. The hold-up right now is said to be the non-compete period.”

“Obviously if the non-compete is an issue, it’s about interest in going to WWE because there’s no need for a non-compete otherwise because nobody else but AEW and WWE can pay [Punk] close to what he was making.”

Meltzer added that it’s not known if WWE would take Punk back.

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel were also involved in the All Out melee. After Punk went off on The Young Bucks and Omega at a post-PPV press conference, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Omega went to Punk’s locker room to confront him. Punk is believed to have thrown the first punch after being confronted.

In addition to being three of the company’s top wrestlers, The Young Bucks and Omega serve as executive vice presidents of AEW. They were suspended by AEW after the fight and a third-party investigation into the altercation was launched. It’s not clear if that investigation is still ongoing. The Young Bucks and Omega haven’t appeared for AEW since being suspended.

Steel, who worked for AEW as a producer and is a longtime friend of Punk’s, was released by AEW earlier this week. Steel is said to have bitten Omega during the fight.

After walking out of WWE in 2014, Punk made his much-anticipated return to professional wrestling when he debuted for AEW in August 2021. The 43-year-old Punk has held the AEW world championship twice, including winning the title from Jon Moxley on the same night as the All Out brawl.

Punk suffered a torn triceps during that match with Moxley and would have had to vacate the AEW world championship even if the post-show fight didn’t occur.

More From Wrestling Observer: