The wrestling scene in the United States is about to become a whole lot more electric.

That is because El Hijo del Vikingo has a work visa—and he is coming to the U.S.

Only days have passed since his other-worldly performance in Mexico on Saturday at AAA’s signature Triplemanía event. Vikingo defeated Fénix, retaining the AAA Mega championship, a title he will now be carrying with him north of the border.

“I first need to thank my home, AAA, and my friends from Masked Republic for making my dream of traveling to the United States possible,” Vikingo says through a translator. “I know it is a great responsibility to head to a new country. It is a responsibility I will live up to and surpass.”

AAA and Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency team will coordinate Vikingo’s international bookings. The timing could not be better, as AAA is returning to America on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a show at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. That show will now feature Vikingo, which is reason alone to watch.

After coordinating United States work visas for more than 100 luchadores, Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency partnered with Phantom Twin Entertainment (the parent company of DEFY Wrestling) and AAA to secure this visa for the 25-year-old phenomenon. All booking inquiries for Vikingo outside of Mexico will be managed through The Lucha Libre Agency, which will work directly with AAA to clear dates, coordinate travel, and oversee payments.

“I want to thank all my fans for their unconditional support,” Vikingo says. “I assure you that I will raise the name Cuautlancingo, Puebla and AAA throughout the world.”

