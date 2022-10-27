The two NJPW stars will meet in a tag team match at ‘Rumble on 44th Street’ before their Jan. 4 showdown at the Tokyo Dome.

Kazuchika Okada is returning to New York City.

The industry icon will team with Eddie Kingston on Friday night against the Bullet Club’s Jay White and Juice Robinson. It is the headline match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rumble on 44th Street at the Palladium in Times Square and marks Okada’s first appearance in New York since 2019.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve made it rain in NYC,” Okada says through a translator. “It is not often that I team with someone who isn’t a contracted NJPW wrestler, but I know Eddie loves Japanese wrestling. Between the two of us, we’ll have a match that leaves the fans in New York more than satisfied.”

Okada’s only victory over White took place in New York, when he won the IWGP title at Madison Square Garden at the G1 Supercard. The Garden is one of the most recognizable, famous venues in the world. Okada will only be a few blocks away this time, and he is eager for New Japan to return.

“Wrestling in MSG is one of my greatest memories,” Okada says. “I don’t think I’ll ever forget looking out into that crowd as I made my entrance. We had plans to return in 2020 that had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but I would absolutely love to be back in MSG someday.”

Okada looks to add another victory to the win column against White, who is the reigning IWGP world heavyweight champion, at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4, in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom. The long-term story in the Okada-White saga has been superb, with White winning four of their five singles matches.

The latest fireworks took place when White openly mocked Okada with a middle finger at the official Wrestle Kingdom press conference.

“I find Jay White’s attitude embarrassing, to be honest,” Okada says. “It’s a disgrace to have him representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling as our top champion, and that’s why I have to show just how great an Okada title match is at the Tokyo Dome—and to end that era of his. The only problem is, I’ve only ever been able to beat him once, back at MSG, so I have my work cut out for me on Jan. 4.”

Okada is challenging for the title because he won the G1 Climax tournament this summer. It marks back-to-back G1 titles, as well as his fourth overall.

This summer’s G1 finale saw Okada defeat Will Ospreay in a spectacular 33-minute battle. That marked the culmination of the arduous tournament, known for its nonstop schedule and the toll it takes on those involved—yet one where the resilient Okada continues to thrive.

“It was a demanding G1 this year,” Okada says. “The G1 is a big-time goal to achieve, a championship unto itself. Not even the champion was able to win that tournament, and I did. That’s why cementing my spot in the Tokyo Dome was an important step to take to raise the status of the G1.

“And Ospreay, there is no doubt he is an incredible wrestler. If I had let my guard down for an instant I would be done for, but the key to victory was my mental state, and knowing that I was able to beat him like I had done several times before.”

Okada’s most recent shot at White’s title came in June at the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, when White retained the title in a four-way match that also included Adam Cole and “Hangman” Adam Page. The experience in AEW left a positive impression on Okada, and he looks forward to playing the role of host at Forbidden Door II.

“AEW is a great promotion, I definitely felt that in my time there,” Okada says. “There are places where they win out over NJPW, and areas where New Japan is superior as well. I think both sides came away with something to learn and work on, and I’d love to have another event with those lessons learned. Last time was in the U.S., so let’s have it in Japan next time.”

Before injuries necessitated changes at Forbidden Door, two of the top matches were scheduled to be CM Punk against Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW title and Bryan Danielson against Zack Sabre Jr. Both Punk and Danielson went on the injured list and were forced to miss the card.

If a second Forbidden Door ever does take place, Okada would relish the chance to wrestle Danielson.

“I was hoping to meet Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, but unfortunately that couldn’t happen,” Okada says. “Since we couldn’t talk backstage, I’m happy to meet him in the ring next time.”

FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler won New Japan’s IWGP tag-team titles at Forbidden Door, and they are headed to Japan next week to defend the titles in Osaka. This will be their first title defense in Japan, and it is coming shortly after their sensational showing against Aussie Open at NJPW’s Royal Quest II in London earlier this month. Their work has caught the attention of Okada, and he is looking forward to the chance to team with them.

“There’s plenty of great wrestlers over in AEW, and I’d love to be a part of any match that has the fans excited,” Okada says. “I saw how good of a team FTR were in London, so even a tag match might be interesting.”

Looking ahead at a future overflowing with opportunities, Okada’s sole focus is on bringing his absolute best to New York.

“I’m definitely excited to take in the support from the New York fans for the first time in a few years,” Okada says. “Every time I travel is a chance for me to grow as a human being as well, though, so I’m excited to spend some time in the city and soak in the whole experience.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.