SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

Penta El Zero Miedo: “I want to make history in AEW”

Blood-soaked, exhausted and covered in perspiration, Penta El Zero Miedo clutched the mask of his fallen foe.

When Penta defeated Villano IV in the main event of this month’s Triplemanía XXX show, a match that marked the finals of the tournament known as Ruleta de la Muerte, he removed a piece of the luchador’s soul by taking his mask.

“It was a very difficult fight,” Penta says through a translator. “In the end I got the victory, which I promised to my family I would. His mask was worth every hit. I would not stop until I beat him.

“Every time I thought I was tired, my pride and the desire to make a statement were greater. Now I treasure Villano’s mask. I keep it in my showcase. It is a great prize, one I will never forget.”

While the match was disastrous for Villano, who suffered the torment of losing his mask, Penta commemorated his victory with the poise of a seasoned veteran. The moment vaulted him into a new sphere of lucha libre stardom and has even carried over into AEW.

He is Pentagón Jr. in AAA and Penta El Zero Miedo in AEW—but regardless of what you call him, he projects a presence and fear that few others in pro wrestling possess.

Fearsome in the ring, Penta speaks the language of violence as soon as he steps between the ropes. His work drips with authenticity, allowing for a deep connection with audiences, and he seeks to reach a new level of notoriety Wednesday in his world title match on Dynamite against Jon Moxley.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to beat Mox,” Penta says. “I don’t care if there is blood, his blood or mine. I want to make history in AEW, so I will not hold back.”

With MJF challenging Moxley for the title at next month’s Full Gear, all signs point to the title not changing hands. Yet, even if the decision is fairly clear, it is a credit to Moxley and Penta that this match remains a must-see. It should be a celebration of excessive brutality, and for those who witnessed their first match—which took place in the summer of 2019 in a Northeast Wrestling ring, ending with Moxley hitting the Paradigm Shift for the win—there is even more reason for excitement.

Penta has been valuable for AEW in singles, tags and trios matches. He is a former tag-team champion with his brother Fénix, delivering some of the most spectacular matches in AEW history against the Young Bucks. He is also one-third of the AEW world trios champions, along with Death Triangle brethren Fénix and PAC.

Despite some friction, Death Triangle successfully defended its titletheir titles last week against the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Asked how they would match up against The Elite, New Japan’s Bullet Club or WWE’s Bloodline, Penta was full of confidence.

“We are better than all of them,” Penta says. “We are the best trio in the universe and we have proven it. There was a misunderstanding last week [between Fénix and PAC], but now everything is fine. There is no one we can’t beat.”

If he can somehow halt Moxley’s momentum and defeat him for the title, Penta would join Kenny Omega as the only wrestlers to hold the triple-crown world titles of AEW. Just like he buried the notion of Villano ever again wearing his mask in public, Penta now has his sights set on a new prize in the AEW title.

“Tonight will be remembered for this great fight,” Penta says. “There is no risk I won’t take to win.”

The (online) week in wrestling

“Hangman” Adam Page suffered a concussion last week on Dynamite, and hopefully he returns to full health soon.

Ava Raine, daughter of The Rock, made her NXT debut Tuesday. There are few wrestlers, ever, with a parent as prominent as Dwayne Johnson, but starting her off in a faction and giving her time to develop is a smart choice.

Rhea Ripley looked like a star (again) on Raw when she slammed Luke Gallows.

Wouldn’t it be incredible if Shelton Benjamin had a breakout year in WWE next year?

The death of Tristen Nash, the son of Kevin Nash, is devastating.

CM Punk will be a draw wherever he appears next—and it does not need to be WWE

CM Punk will be a draw no matter where he wrestles next.

As genuinely shocking as it would be to see Punk as a surprise entry in January’s Royal Rumble match, Punk is one of the rare wrestling stars who does not need WWE. His relationship with the company was significantly damaged when he received termination papers on his wedding day, but the point of no return was the defamation trial. Nevertheless, as Punk just proved over the past year in AEW, he does not need WWE to be successful.

Last week, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that AEW and Punk had discussions about a potential buyout of the final years of his contract. A sticking point, per the report, was the noncompete clause.

Punk was a certifiable draw in his AEW run. If he completely burned his bridges within the company, punctuated by his performance at the post–All Out press conference and subsequent backstage melee, it will be a loss for pro wrestling. Punk never had a program with Bryan Danielson, which would have been magnificent, and he still needs a trilogy bout to settle the score with Jon Moxley. While it appears a match against Kenny Omega is unlikely to ever occur, it would be a disappointment if Punk could not return for matches against Bryan, Moxley and even Samoa Joe.

But just like with WWE, Punk doesn’t need AEW, either.

The success of the Ric Flair’s Last Match card over the summer highlighted that there are many ways to draw in the industry. If Punk becomes a free agent, why not team with a promoter who can build shows around him? Social media is a game-changer, and Punk excels at generating interest in feuds in a realistic manner. He would also be an instant draw for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, especially if the company runs a big stand-alone show in the United States next year. Another promotion seeking to expand its reach is AAA, and Punk’s presence would instantly elevate its standing in America.

A key factor with Punk is that he can still work top-tier matches in the ring. After seven years away from pro wrestling, he put forth some outstanding matches during his brief run in AEW. His presence on Dynamite and Rampage brought a new element of excitement to those shows.

Despite the time away, Punk remains an elite performer. If he becomes a free agent in the coming months, he holds the potential to help redefine the industry.

Tweet of the Week

If everyone loves The Acclaimed, then that includes the Phillies.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.