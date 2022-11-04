The past week has been an eventful one for AEW. The company welcomed New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata back to its programming on Dynamite, in addition to an appearance from the great Rick Ross. On top of that, Chris Jericho called out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ringside at the show, and Jeff Jarrett was introduced as a new company executive.

AEW will seek to carry its momentum into Friday night’s live Rampage, which will feature boxing legend Mike Tyson on commentary for the Orange Cassidy–Shibata match with the All-Atlantic championship on the line.

“It’s going to be a great night of wrestling, and it’s fitting to have a great champion in Mike Tyson back in Atlantic City, where he has a lot of history, help call the All-Atlantic championship match between Orange Cassidy and Shibata,” says Tony Khan, who is AEW CEO, GM and head of creative. “This is a dream match for both of the wrestlers.

“The entire AEW roster has immense respect for Shibata, and this is a match he has really wanted since he made his courageous return to the ring. It’s going to be a great match, and I’m very excited to have Mike Tyson on commentary for a big, live Rampage on TNT.”

While it may initially seem like a distraction to have a celebrity guest on the call during the title match, it is also a chance for the company to showcase two wrestling stars to an even wider audience. Tyson, a longtime wrestling fan with a healthy respect for the work of Gorgeous George, has a knack for being unpredictable, and he could surprise listeners with his knowledge.

“Mike has been part of AEW before, but never on commentary,” Khan says. “He’s a historian, and someone who loves wrestling and fighting. He has won so many big fights in Atlantic City. He also watches AEW, he’s a fan and knows all about us, and having him on commentary is a great opportunity for us.”

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Khan discussed the events that unfolded this past week in AEW, and shared some additional insight on some of the company’s most noteworthy topics.

Sports Illustrated: Shibata’s comeback is one of the most inspiring stories in all of pro wrestling. How did the relationship form between Shibata and AEW?

Tony Khan: There was interest from all three parties—AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Shibata. I am a big fan of Shibata, and I have a great relationship with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling office. When we started working together earlier this year to promote Forbidden Door, they mentioned to me that Shibata is a big AEW fan—and that he was very interested in fighting for AEW. That got me very excited. He’s one of the top wrestlers of this century, and he is also an amazing comeback story. I’m so excited that the next step in his comeback is to come here and challenge for the AEW All-Atlantic championship. He also wants to wrestle Bryan Danielson. If he wins the belt from Orange Cassidy, then that could be a title match.

SI: This week’s Dynamite also featured a major celebrity in Rick Ross. Was the goal to put together a star-studded show as you aired against the World Series?

TK: Wednesday’s Dynamite was up against an NBA game and a World Series game that ended up having a no-hitter, so I knew we needed to make our show stand out ahead of the competition. Rick Ross is a fan of pro wrestling, and he’s a fan of AEW, and he was a fantastic addition to Dynamite. What a transition from seeing Shibata and Orange Cassidy in the ring to going backstage with Rick Ross, Swerve Strickland and Tony Schiavone. That was a neat moment, especially to have Keith Lee come in. Rick Ross fits in AEW like a glove.

SI: On the subject of Wednesday’s Dynamite, you brought back a former Ring of Honor champion in Colt Cabana to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH title. Cabana was tag champs with CM Punk. There is speculation that Cabana’s on-screen return is a sign that Punk won’t be back in AEW. Is there truth to that, or was that match centered solely on the Jericho/ROH story line?

TK: Chris Jericho has been wrestling a number of former Ring of Honor champions, competing against a number of ROH’s greatest stars like Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Dalton Castle, Bandido and now, Colt Cabana. It’s been an exciting series of matches against some great wrestlers who have legendary histories in Ring of Honor, and we’re seeing the ROH stars trying to stop Jericho from desecrating that title.

SI: Since we mentioned Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have appeared in a video package and on social media. Considering their images have been on TV and AEW social media, are those three close to returning to AEW programming?

TK: I cannot comment on that.

SI: The hiring of Jeff Jarrett is significant for AEW. His new position as director of business development will have a focus on live events. Does that mean we will see an emphasis on AEW live events in 2023?

TK: Yes. It makes a lot of sense for AEW to expand our live calendar in 2023 and beyond. There are many places in the U.S. and all over the world where AEW is very popular, and this is a strategic opportunity to expand. We also have Ring of Honor. There are a lot of exciting possibilities for us in live events, and Jeff has such extensive experience as a third-generation businessman in pro wrestling. He’s got tremendous experience in a number of fields, including live event promotions and international distribution. His insight and knowledge are very valuable, and I’m excited to have Jeff join our great team.

SI: AEW has a working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH, and you are sending Sting and Darby Allin to their show in January to work in a six-man tag with The Great Muta. WWE is now sending Shinsuke Nakamura to NOAH to wrestle Muta. Is it true that NOAH sought your approval before agreeing to the deal with WWE?

TK: Yes. I have no problem with Nakamura working with them. It’s completely cool with us. This is about Muta. It’s great that wrestlers from all over the world can come together and pay tribute to Muta.

SI: Your track record speaks for itself about doing what is best for pro wrestling, so that decision isn’t surprising. Before we wrap, what excites you most about Friday night’s Rampage?

TK: I’m excited to have “Iron” Mike Tyson on commentary. It is a great night to join us live, and it’s a great night to watch us on TNT.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.