After watching Roman Reigns defeat Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel, there is no denying the obvious. Paul delivered a star-making performance throughout the match, and the celebrity influencer needs to be acknowledged as one of WWE’s most valuable assets.

WWE packaged Reigns, its biggest star, against the extremely popular Paul to get even more visibility on Reigns. That worked, making this a must-see match for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. And even though he did not win the title, it was Paul who exceeded all expectations and stole the moment.

The storyline leading up to the bout saw Reigns continually underestimate Paul, who was wrestling for only the third time in his career. That led to moments of genuine excitement during the match when Paul got in his offense, especially when he finally connected with his right hand, which was built up as his lone chance at upsetting Reigns. Paul followed that right hand with a second Superman Punch on Reigns, and the near-fall on the pin attempt was outstanding. It was executed so precisely that it forced viewers to believe that, just maybe, Paul was the one destined to defeat Reigns.

Ultimately, that was not the case. But there was plenty of excitement in the match, especially in the final sequence. That started when Paul, holding a cell phone in hand and recording the moment, hit a frog splash on Reigns onto the announce table. The Usos then arrived to beat up Paul’s entourage, dragging two of his friends and podcast partners—Mike Majlak and George Janko—from behind the barricade into the ring. The chaos intensified from there, with Jake Paul evening the odds and knocking both Jimmy and Jey Uso out of the ring.

Logan Paul hit another frog splash on Reigns, this time in the ring, but Reigns again kicked out at two. Solo Sikoa then stomped to the ring. Sikoa tried to face off against Jake Paul, who was about to be attacked from behind by The Usos—but he was saved by his Paul. It was that distraction which created an opening for Reigns, who hit a Superman Punch and then a spear for the win.

The 26-minute match was superb. In only his third pro wrestling, Paul looked like a star. To Reigns’s credit, he made Paul look like a credible threat. Yet Paul also was ready for this crowning moment.

The title match was the centerpiece to the Crown Jewel show. It was a success in the ring, as well as a financial jackpot for WWE. The company takes in $50 million per event in Saudi Arabia, a ludicrous sum of money that is part of WWE’s partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. But the money comes at a price. WWE is now associated with a kingdom that restricts political rights and civil liberties. It is a relationship destined to fail, and the photo op from the pre-show press conference with Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and a Saudi adviser of the Royal Court is bound to serve as a bad look for the image-conscious company.

Like all WWE shows, the performers were so immensely talented that it drew the primary attention to what was happening in the ring. That was the case at Crown Jewel, where Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a sensational Last Woman Standing bout, Drew McIntyre finally overcame Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley shined despite losing to Brock Lesnar, and Damage CTRL regained the women’s tag titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The other results included The Usos successfully defending the tag titles against the Brawling Brutes, Braun Strowman defeating Omos, and Judgment Day—with Rhea Ripley’s interference standing as the difference—getting the better of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

This show was built around the main event, and it did not disappoint. Reigns is the single most compelling star currently active in pro wrestling, his greatness further amplified with Paul Heyman by his side. Yet, while Reigns made magic in the ring at Crown Jewel, the story of the night wasn’t his brilliance. The enduring takeaway was the performance from Paul, who appears on the verge of becoming the company’s next big star.

