Logan Paul Reveals Major Injuries at WWE ‘Crown Jewel’

Logan Paul’s widely acclaimed performance at WWE Crown Jewel was marred by the fact that he suffered severe knee injuries during his match.

Paul, a YouTube star who has made forays into boxing and wrestling, revealed after his main event match with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia that he tore his meniscus and MCL, in addition to possibly tearing his ACL. Alongside a picture of him icing his right knee, Paul said he sustained the injuries halfway through the 26-minute match.

Paul, 27, drew ample praise for his performance against Reigns in the bout for the undisputed WWE Universal championship. Reigns, the defending titleholder, ultimately prevailed, but Paul delivered an impressive performance in just his third professional wrestling match.

Among the highlights from the match was an appearance from Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, who beat ex-UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a professional boxing bout last week. Logan also showed off remarkable athleticism on a number of occasions, including a move where he jumped from the top rope onto Reigns, who was laying outside the ring on a table, all while filming the move on a cell phone.

Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania in April less than a year after fighting Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match in June 2021.

