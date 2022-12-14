After a 413-day run as NXT women’s champion, Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE.

Fightful reported on Wednesday that Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) has been released by WWE. The report states that WWE officials “felt they were put in a tough position” based on the type of content Rose was posting on FanTime, a paid subscription service like OnlyFans where Rose posted adult-themed photos and videos. According to Fightful, WWE officials felt like the content was “outside of the parameters” of Rose’s WWE contract.

The Wrestling Observer has confirmed Rose’s release and that the content she was posting played a role in her departure.

News of Rose’s release comes one day after she lost the NXT women’s championship to Roxanne Perez. Rose vs. Perez was originally scheduled to take place in January but was surprisingly moved up to Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The title match being moved up was a last-minute decision based on the fact that Rose was being released.

The 32-year-old Rose tweeted a thank you message to fans on Tuesday night after losing the title to Perez.

Rose had been with WWE since 2015, when she first appeared as a contestant on the reality show Tough Enough. She was signed to a WWE contract after Tough Enough and competed on WWE’s developmental brand NXT until being called up to the main roster in 2017. Rose was part of tag teams with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke in WWE.

In July 2021, Rose was sent back to NXT and became the leader of a group named Toxic Attraction. She won the NXT women’s championship from Raquel Gonzalez at last year’s Halloween Havoc.