WWE to Hold ‘Money in the Bank’ in London

Money in the Bank is headed to the United Kingdom.

WWE will be holding this summer’s Money in the Bank event at the O2 in London, Sports Illustrated has learned.

Liv Morgan won the 2022 Money in the Bank women’s ladder match. Courtesy WWE

Set to take place on July 1, likely with a 1 p.m. ET start time, this will be WWE’s first pay-per-view—which the company now refers to as premium live events—held in London in over two decades. WWE is only months removed from a widely lucrative event in the United Kingdom. Clash in the Castle was held in Cardiff, Wales, this past September, and it was the first substantial WWE stadium show in the U.K. since 1992. The event was a financial success, becoming the best-selling for merchandise at a non-WrestleMania event. That type of interest (and cash flow) did not go unnoticed.

Liv Morgan and Austin Theory were the respective winners of last year’s women’s and men’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Those matches have the potential to dictate nearly a year’s worth of content as a wrestler seeks to cash in the Money in the Bank title shot and become the newest WWE champion.

