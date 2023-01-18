Ring of Honor Star Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Accident at 38

Jay Briscoe, one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time, has died at 38 years old.

Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) was killed in a car collision that took place in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. A report from the Shore News Beacon states that two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The identities of the other people involved haven’t been disclosed.

JJ Williams/Wrestling Observer

Briscoe’s death was confirmed by AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan. Khan pledged to do everything he can to support Briscoe’s family.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today,” Khan wrote. “Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

After starting his in-ring career as a teenager, Briscoe made his name in pro wrestling while teaming with his brother Mark in ROH. During the 20-plus years that they were with the promotion, the Briscoes held the ROH tag team titles 13 times. They had just won the titles at ROH Final Battle last month, defeating FTR in what was widely considered one of the best matches of 2022. It capped off a trilogy of matches between the teams that took place last year.

“I’ve been in tears since I heard the news,” FTR’s Cash Wheeler tweeted. “I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay.”

Briscoe also had success as a singles wrestler, holding the ROH world championship twice. He and Mark were the first wrestlers inducted when ROH launched its Hall of Fame in 2022.

NJPW and Impact Wrestling are among the other promotions that the Briscoes previously held tag team titles in.

“IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe,” Impact Wrestling tweeted. “Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans.”