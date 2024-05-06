Drew McIntyre Out of WWE Raw Tonight, Disqualified from King of the Ring 2024
Drew McIntyre has been pulled from tonight's episode of WWE Raw, as well as the King of the Ring tournament.
McIntyre was set to be featured in the opening round of the tourney on Raw this evening. He was scheduled to go one-on-one with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. It was one of the marquee matches set for a loaded episode of Monday Night Raw.
Unfortunately, as plans will be, plans will go awry.
On the official X account of WWE, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre has not been medically cleared to compete tonight. That means "The Scottish Warrior" has been disqualified from the King of the Ring tournament. No further details on McIntyre's medical issues were revealed.
A replacement for McIntyre wasn't immediately announced, but Pearce did say fans will be updated soon. The announcement came about two and a half hours before the red brand goes on the air.
The loss of McIntyre is certainly a blow to tonight's show, but fans are still in for a jam-packed episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring GUNTHER vs. Sheamus and Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov opening round King of the Ring matches. In total, there will be eight King and Queen of the Ring matches with the men and women having an even split.
