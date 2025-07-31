SI

Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Revealed One Week After Death

Hogan died last week at 71.

Brigid Kennedy

Hogan was 71.
Hogan was 71. / Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who died last week at the age of 71, died as the result of "acute myocardial infarction," or a heart attack, according to the District Six Medical Examiner for Pinellas and Pasco Counties.

The documents also showed a history of atrial fibrillation, an irregular and/or rapid heart rhythm, as well as leukemia CLL, a type of cancer.

Hogan's death was ruled natural. Last Thursday, the WWE superstar went into cardiac arrest at his home and was later transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The loss was immediately mourned by many around the sports and wrestling worlds, including Ric Flair and Rob Gronkowski.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Wrestling