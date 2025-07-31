Hulk Hogan's Cause of Death Revealed One Week After Death
Hogan died last week at 71.
Late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who died last week at the age of 71, died as the result of "acute myocardial infarction," or a heart attack, according to the District Six Medical Examiner for Pinellas and Pasco Counties.
The documents also showed a history of atrial fibrillation, an irregular and/or rapid heart rhythm, as well as leukemia CLL, a type of cancer.
Hogan's death was ruled natural. Last Thursday, the WWE superstar went into cardiac arrest at his home and was later transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The loss was immediately mourned by many around the sports and wrestling worlds, including Ric Flair and Rob Gronkowski.
