WWE Monday Night Raw Results: First Round of King and Queen of the Ring 2024
WWE is getting right down to business one night after a successful WWE Backlash 2024 PLE.
The stars of Monday Night Raw return to the United States after a trip to Lyon, France. The red brand emanates from the XL Center in Hartford, CT tonight. The opening round of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 begins this evening.
While all of the round one matches had been made official, there is one major change after it was announced that Drew McIntyre isn't medically cleared to wrestle Finn Balor tonight and has been yanked from the King of the Ring 2024 tournament.
WWE Raw Results Featuring King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Opening Round
Balor's new opponent hasn't been revealed at this time. Of course, we will keep you posted right here in this article once those details become available. The other three King of the Ring opening round matches are GUNTHER vs. Sheamus, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston.
As for the Queen of the Ring 2024 matches, we will see former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY take on Natalya. Lyra Valkyria will make her Monday Night Raw debut as a full-time roster member against Asuka. Shayna Baszler meets former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark takes on Ivy Nile.
Live coverage of WWE Raw begins at 8 p.m. ET. You can keep hitting the refresh button on your browser for the latest updates throughout the night.
WWE Raw Results (May 6, 2024)
