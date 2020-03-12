Which teams have emerged as the favorites to win the 2020 XFL Championship after the first five weeks of the season?

The Houston Roughnecks continue to display that they are the class of the league. Meanwhile, the St. Louis BattleHawks, who were a complete no-show last week against the DC Defenders, fell slightly in the latest Vegas oddsmakers power rankings. John Murray and the boys over at the Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas' most consistent adjustment to their 2020 XFL Championship futures market is the lowering of the odds of the undefeated Roughnecks, who now stand as the even-money favorite.

Odds to Win 2020 XFL Championship

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Houston Roughnecks +100

St. Louis BattleHawks +350

DC Defenders +800

Los Angeles Wildcats +800

Dallas Renegades +1000

New York Guardians +1200

Seattle Dragons +2500

Tampa Bay Vipers +3000

After 40 games played, the books are becoming more convinced that Houston is head and shoulders the class of this eight-team league. The Roughnecks stand alone as the sole undefeated team in the league with quarterback P.J. Walker piloting the highest scoring squad at 31.6 points per game.

The inconsistent Defenders, who appear to have moved on from the struggling Cardale Jones under center, were the top overall betting choice to win the XFL Championship in the futures market just a few weeks ago.

The preseason favorite Renegades saw their expected slide continue in Week 4 in a home thrashing by the Guardians, 30-12, as 7-point home favorites. Most fans and experts expected Dallas to struggle after losing star quarterback Landry Jones with a partial MCL tear. Dallas is 0-2 and has scored just 18 points in the two games with Philip Nelson under center.

We now see a three-way tie in the XFL Eastern Division, with the BattleHawks, Defenders and Guardians all standing with a record of 3-2.

