Brian Scalabrine arm wrestled a random dude in a Boston bar

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Last we heard from Brian Scalabrine he was stoking the flames of bogus Klay Thompson trade rumors. Even though Klay isn’t headed to the Celtics, people in Boston still love Scal. A BroBible reader was in bar there recently when he spotted The White Mamba and decided to challenge him to an arm wrestling match.

Even though Scalabrine is 38 and was never known for his physique, it’s a bit surprising that a professional athlete got beaten by just some guy. Or, at least that’s what I thought until I saw this photo the guy shared with BroBible. 

BroBible

That guy must be at least 6'7". Scalabrine should have never accepted his challenge. 

