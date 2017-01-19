Extra Mustard

Trump provides Robert Kraft with Tom Brady health update: “He feels good’

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

On the eve of his inauguration, president-elect Donald Trump provided New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with an important Tom Brady update.

“Good luck Bob,” Trump said. “Your friend Tom just called. He feels good. He called to congratulate us. He feels good. Good luck.”

Watch Trump's shout-out below:

Trump also mentioned that he “outworked” anyone that ran for office and he learned that from Bill Belichick.

I'm sure that was breaking news to Kraft.

