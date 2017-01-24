Landry Jones Time?

0:50 | NFL Ben Roethlisberger heads into offseason with questions

Ben Roethlisberger said this morning that he’s not sure if he’ll play next season. Given the beating he always takes, it’s tough to blame him.

Just Like Holyfield-Tyson

Two guys in Pittsburgh got into a fight about Donald Trump. One of them bit off a piece of the other’s ear.

Thank God This Didn’t Happen

In an alternate universe where the Patriots moved to Connecticut, I could have been a New England fan.

Roselyn Sanchez: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

The P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day is Roselyn Sanchez, a Puerto Rican actress perhaps best known for her role in Rush Hour 2.

This Really Was That Good

Dave Meltzer, the No. 1 authority in pro wrestling, gave the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada match from earlier this month his first six-star rating (out of five). It really was that awesome.

What Kind of Lunatic Would Buy This?

Here's a sample of the merchandise that will be available to purchase at the Super Bowl. https://t.co/qzl6glbgmw pic.twitter.com/fBlOau7SES — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 24, 2017

It reminds me of this.

HELLO I WOULD LIKE TO PURCHASE THIS CLOTHING ITEM FOR MY HUMAN BODY



NO



I AM NOT A CORPORATION pic.twitter.com/s4oRGMwyQt — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) January 10, 2016

What Did You Expect?

One minute into this post going up. Never change, Twitter pic.twitter.com/YzqLtOX3Kq — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) January 24, 2017

Odds & Ends

MTV is reviving My Super Sweet 16. ... A chef in Wales got back at a customer who complained about his food by blowing hot chili powder in his eyes. ... The Hulk Hogan-Gawker lawsuit will be the subject of a Netflix documentary. ... LeBron is subtweeting again. ... This anthropomorphic trash can is freaking me out.

Marshall Plumlee Shows Off His New Watch

He happy & He On! ✊🏾 @marshallplumlee40 @Timex give this man a deal...It's like a buncha watches! A video posted by Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:46pm PST

Come On, You At Least Need the Music Playing

Smooth

