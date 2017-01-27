Extra Mustard

Friday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Kaska Kaminski; Atlanta Seems Excited for the Super Bowl

Lindsay Applebaum
2 hours ago

Atlanta Seems Excited for the Super Bowl

Falcons fans flooded City Hall Friday for the pep rally of all pep rallies. Usher was there too. It was lit, as the kids say.

Banana Boat Misery Index

Remember those happy, carefree times for best vacation buds LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony? Things haven't been quite so peachy (banana-y? I hate myself) lately for any of the crew. Here's The Crossover's Rohan Nadkarni on who has the worst case of the Banana Boat Blues. And here's another look at the good old days, just to make sure we #neverforget:

Alex Smith Sucks at Dodgeball

Anyone who's ever called the Chiefs quarterback a natural athlete has clearly never seen him try to throw a dodgeball

Kaska Kaminski: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Kaska Kaminski. According to her Instagram bio, she's a "Polish Princess" who "kicked cancer's ass," which is pretty awesome. (Click here for a full-size gallery.) 

Next Question

Jeremy Zuttah's Dog is a Good Boy

Meet Ace, the best man in Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah's wedding. Also, he's a dog.

2:39 | NFL
NFL Stars and Their Dogs: Jeremy Zuttah and Ace

Safety Last

Cris Carter Loves Carbs?

Dramaaaaaaa

Can't stop watching this unbelievable flop by Oregon's Dillon Brooks. I think it's the fact that he shows NO SHAME WHATSOEVER afterward.

Odds & Ends

Ranking every WWE Royal Rumble Match in history ... Nick Saban is visiting recruits in a helicopter ... Kellyanne Conway makes fun of the Redskins in 1998 standup routine ... John Tortorella is a good dad to humans and dogs alike ... The Super Bowl sex-trafficking myth is maybe just a myth ... Four-star RB commits to Maryland after rather obnoxious fake-out on Snapchat ... Darren Rovell says a thing that predictably makes sports journalists angry.

Probably Better to Not Ask Questions About This One

Song of the Day

(via FTW)

TGIF

Find me on Twitter if you have something nice to say, or email Andy with anything negative because I’m not in the mood. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit Extra Mustard throughout the day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

