Predictably, Lady Gaga opened the Super Bowl halftime show in theatrical fashion on Sunday.

Gaga stood atop NRG Stadium as a bunch of drones formed an American flag behind her in the sky, while she sang “God Bless America” before jumping down into the stadiun through the roof.

Yep, you read that right.

Lady Gaga then tore into a full setlist that displayed her considerable breadth of hit songs.

But, drones!