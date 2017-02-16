Genie Bouchard says she’ll go on a second date with Twitter fan
It turns out the guy who won a Super Bowl bet with tennis star (and SI Swimsuit model) Genie Bouchard and went on a date with her is normal, and handsome. He’s handsome and normal enough for Genie to agree to a second date, apparently.
Genie and 20-year-old Mizzou student John Goehrke went to the Nets-Bucks game on Wednesday night and were ambushed by a TMZ cameraman on the way out of the arena. Poor John looked like a deer in the headlights as the guy peppered them with questions, but he must have liked Bouchard’s answer to the last one.
“Do you guys think they’ll be a second date?” he asked.
“For sure,” Bouchard replied.
Does the WTA have any tour stops in Missouri?