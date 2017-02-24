The Process is convoluted

Ben Simmons is out for the season, even though the Sixers led everyone to believe he was coming along nicely.

Rex loves dirty jokes

When I was a 19-year-old idiot intern at Deadspin five years ago, I did a post about Rex Ryan wearing an “I’d Hit That” T-shirt. Imagine my surprise when he wore the exact same shirt today at the Yankees game.

Another Kim Jong-nam update

Dedicated Hot Clicks readers will know I am utterly obsessed with the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother. The latest break in the case is that he was killed with the “most toxic weapon ever.”

Stunt Food of the Day

The Royals’ and Rangers’ spring training stadium is selling a hot dog wrapped in a burger patty wrapped in bacon.

What a legend

Macho Man, just thinkin about macho stuff pic.twitter.com/kN7tDzJRiV — LARIATOOOO!!! (@MrLARIATO) February 24, 2017

I love my big, strong boy

Aaron Judge nearly *cleared* the scoreboard in left-center field with his 5th-inning bomb... 👀#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/s4GHNg5sBg — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 24, 2017

Noooooooooooo

Odds & Ends

I’m all about these dogs replacing ball boys at a tennis tournament in Brazil. ... Oh, great, now iPhones are exploding. ... I had totally forgotten about the NBA’s failed attempt to introduce a new game ball. ... A politician in Sweden thinks everyone should be having sex on their lunch break. ... South Korea recruited its Olympic hockey teams by emailing Canadians with Korean-sounding names.

Look closely

Is this science? Science is cool.

A good song

