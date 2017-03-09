Extra Mustard

Thursday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Julia Conley; Minnesota hockey players have the best hair

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Great moments in hockey hair

The 2017 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament is underway and our pals at Barstool Sports already identified the tournament MVP. His name is Dallas Duckson and he attends Mahtomedi High School. But he's not the only hairstyle worth watching. I'm also a big fan of Kasyn Kruse. Check out the rest of the fun here.

Shaquile O'Neal's best wrestling moments

Shaquille O'Neal and Big Show are rumored to be facing off at WrestleMania next month (and I think it'll happen, despite all the posturing). With that in mind, Uproxx put together a collection of Shaq's best wrestling moments.

Here's a fun theory

Tom Brady and Gisele are transgender illuminati.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: Wilhelmina Models
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley :: @juliaannconley/Instagram
Julia Conley: Lovely Lady of the Day
Julia Conley is an old soul and young spirit, at least according to her Instagram profile. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Male subway riders are the worst

How bad are they? This pregnant woman finally awarded someone with the Good Dude Award she made eight months ago because he gave her his subway seat.

Caroline Wozniacki's best SI Swimsuit GIFs from 2017

I put together this hard-hitting piece of journalism so give it a look.

25 best colleges for sports lovers

UMass-Amherst, my alma mater, just missed the cut at No. 210. Also, Stanford is No. 1

Good gesture of the day

Cupping looks painful

Odds & ends

The Michigan basketball team was forced to wear practice uniforms at the Big 10 tournament after plane accident ... Burglars snatched $500,000 in valuables from Nick Young's Los Angeles home ... Ohio State tried to recruit a four-star receiver, but got his first name wrong on the recruiting letter ... Enjoyed this piece on sports stars reacting to Biggie Smalls' death ... See the cast of Full House, then and now ... Nicole Kidman finally explained her weird clapping at the Oscars.

Myla Dalbesio on posing nude at public beach

@myladalbesio knows a thing or two about what it's like to pose naked on a public beach... 😜

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

This looks amazing

Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in high school

High schooler squats 1,005 pounds

Need I say more ..... #1005 🤘👌💪

A post shared by pena (@_hollapena) on

