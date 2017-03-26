Extra Mustard

An incomplete list of things Kentucky fans burned after losing to UNC

North Carolina headed to Final Four with win over Kentucky
Dan Gartland
29 minutes ago

Kentucky fans were understandably upset after the Wildcats’ dramatic loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight. While freshman guard De’Aaron Fox dealt with his emotions in a healthy way, fans gathered in Lexington didn’t handle the defeat so well. 

The Lexington Herald-Leader exhaustively​ documented the aftermath, which was basically just a bunch of college kids burning stuff. What follows is a list of items set ablaze by idiots on the street, or at least a partial list. Surely some arson occurred away from the Herald-Leader’s watchful eye. (Be warned that most of the videos contain the same profane chant about the Tar Heels.)

Maybe a box

A TV

A T-shirt

• Viewers in Ohio missed the end of UNC-Kentucky because the TV feed suddenly failed

A whole bunch of random crap

The traditional couch

The fires don’t just break out when Kentucky loses, either. Fans set stuff aflame after the Wildcats’ win over UCLA, too. 

