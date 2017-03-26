North Carolina headed to Final Four with win over Kentucky

Kentucky fans were understandably upset after the Wildcats’ dramatic loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight. While freshman guard De’Aaron Fox dealt with his emotions in a healthy way, fans gathered in Lexington didn’t handle the defeat so well.

The Lexington Herald-Leader exhaustively​ documented the aftermath, which was basically just a bunch of college kids burning stuff. What follows is a list of items set ablaze by idiots on the street, or at least a partial list. Surely some arson occurred away from the Herald-Leader’s watchful eye. (Be warned that most of the videos contain the same profane chant about the Tar Heels.)

Maybe a box

Something small (a box maybe?) was just burned on #StateStreet. The fire was quickly put out. #bbn pic.twitter.com/VAt975HTPM — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

A TV

So they just burned a tv.... also I may have been in the path of the cops. pic.twitter.com/O7FY8FzILp — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

A T-shirt

• Viewers in Ohio missed the end of UNC-Kentucky because the TV feed suddenly failed

A whole bunch of random crap

They're piling things in the road now. Chant is "bring out the couch." pic.twitter.com/JLnIH4FYVD — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

Cops put out another fire. pic.twitter.com/5bEktOMu3l — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

The traditional couch

The fires don’t just break out when Kentucky loses, either. Fans set stuff aflame after the Wildcats’ win over UCLA, too.