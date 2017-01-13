Extra Mustard

The Phil Simms Soundboard

Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Phil Simms will be broadcasting some big AFC playoff games alongside Jim Nantz on CBS in the coming weeks, which brings about an entirely different storyline to follow throughout the game. Not only does Simms have a love for color commentary, but he has a love for creating his own terminology. Sometimes, they can be a bit confusing or repetitive—there is even an entire Twitter account dedicated to tracking some of the comments he makes during broadcasts.

We've decided to assemble an entire board of 'Simms-isms.' Now, you can carry on conversations with friends by using some of his favorite things to say.

Soundboard created by Allen Kim.

