MLB

Miami Marlins: Can Edinson Volquez recapture his old magic?

Spring training will not provide a full answer, but for Volquez it could be the first step toward a revival after he posted a 5.37 ERA for the Royals last season. The Marlins, following the death of Jose Fernandez last September, signed Volquez, made a trade with the Reds to get Dan Straily and added Jeff Locke on a minor-league deal. None of those pitchers is close to Fernandez’s equal, but Volquez at his best is a quality innings-eater with leadership ability.

Winter Report Card: Miami Marlins

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters