Spring training will not provide a full answer, but for Volquez it could be the first step toward a revival after he posted a 5.37 ERA for the Royals last season. The Marlins, following the death of Jose Fernandez last September, signed Volquez, made a trade with the Reds to get Dan Straily and added Jeff Locke on a minor-league deal. None of those pitchers is close to Fernandez’s equal, but Volquez at his best is a quality innings-eater with leadership ability.

Winter Report Card: Miami Marlins