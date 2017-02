Preliminary Grade (Jan. 27): C+

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

Acqusitions Edinson Volquez and Dan Straily are solid rotation-fillers, but with the tragic death of Jose Fernandez at the end of last season, there’s just not enough pitching to fuel a contender. The good news is the relaxation of Don Mattingly’s silly facial hair ban, and the eventual exit of nefarious owner Jeffrey Loria, even if it comes because of a preposterously profitable deal.