Drake says he will host first-ever NBA awards show in June

an hour ago

Rapper Drake will host the first-ever NBA awards show on June 26, 2017, he tells the Cal Cast by Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

Drake hosted the ESPYs in 2014 and is frequently spotted courtside at basketball games and other sporting events.

“I don't even know if I'm allowed to say this yet - we'll find out - but I'll say it anyway: I'm actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA awards this year,” Drake said. “I get to take the reigns on it. The ESPYs let me do great things and I thank them a lot for that. Award shows are sometimes a bit restrictive, but they let me do a lot at the ESPYs. We'll just expand on that. I love hosting. I love being in a room of legendary, iconic people who I look up to and having that pressure to make them laugh and enjoy their evening. Hopefully that will go well.”

The new award show will reveal the winners of the NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.

