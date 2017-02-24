NBA

Shaq and JaVale McGee ramp up social media feud

SI Wire
an hour ago

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal ramped up his "feud" with his favorite "Shaqtin' A Fool" target Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee and in turn came up with a new nickname for the journeyman.

McGee has been featured during Shaq's diatribe "Shaqtin' A Fool" on TNT's Inside the NBA and with good reason. (Just check out the video below, no explanation need.)

After the Warriors 123–113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night, Shaq went in on McGee via social media calling him a "bumass" and McGee responding by calling him an "old bastard."

Some of the tweet exchange is below.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters