Shaq and JaVale McGee ramp up social media feud

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal ramped up his "feud" with his favorite "Shaqtin' A Fool" target Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee and in turn came up with a new nickname for the journeyman.

McGee has been featured during Shaq's diatribe "Shaqtin' A Fool" on TNT's Inside the NBA and with good reason. (Just check out the video below, no explanation need.)

After the Warriors 123–113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night, Shaq went in on McGee via social media calling him a "bumass" and McGee responding by calling him an "old bastard."

Some of the tweet exchange is below.

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard... you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama... stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team... Ima grown man... you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now... u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Aight y'all I'm done responding... I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

