While the NCAA tournament took much of the basketball attention over this past week, NBA players still unleashed some exciting new colorways. Paul George kept things going with a new PG1 PE while LeBron James returned back to his army camouflage roots. Here is a look at the best kicks of the week.

The Nike Basketball PG1 PE

Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Available at nike.com, $110

Paul George had Twitter buzzing after he debuted this new fluorescent PG1 PE.

You can make the argument that these PG1 editions are perhaps the best sneakers to be rocked on the court this season. A Nike rep confirmed to The Crossover that these will release later this year.

Nike Basketball LeBron XIV

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBA via Getty

Available at nike.com, $175

If you follow his sneaker line closely, you’ll realize LeBron James is a huge fan of camo. He does things a bit different this time with a Grey upper decked out with red accents to create one of the most unique LeBron 14’s yet.

Under Armour Curry 3 "Dubfetti"

Noah Graham via Getty

Curry 3 available at underarmour.com, $140

Under Armour usually goes all out for Stephen Curry’s birthday but this year they kept things minimal with a yellow upper with a blue cream color filling out the rest.

Air Jordan 12 "OVO" worn by PJ Tucker

Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Sold at nike.com, $225

If you didn’t know, PJ Tucker is the NBA’s biggest sneakerhead. The Toronto Raptors never lacks creativity and always finds a way to rock a pair of rare kicks on the floor. This week Tucker wore a pair of the Air Jordan 12 Retro OVO. But Tucker didn’t stop there, he also wore a pair of the Air Jordan 14 Retro Ferrari.

Nike Kyrie 3

Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Kyrie 3 available at nike.com, $120

When in L.A., Kyrie Irving loves to show off new PE’s that goes with city’s scheme. A couple years back he wore a pair of Grammy Kyrie 1’s at the STAPLES Center and keeping with the L.A. tradition, he donned a pair of Kyrie 3 PE’s while dropping 46 points.

Adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 worn by Jeremy Lin

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBA via Getty

Available at footlocker.com, $120

Jeremy Lin decided to do something special to honor is family with a pair of Crazylight Boost Low that has all of their names scribed throughout the silhouette.

Nike Kobe AD worn by DeMar DeRozan

Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Available at nike.com, footlocker.com, $160

Kobe’s sneaker legacy is in good hands as several young stars such as DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo all wear variations of Kobe models. This Kobe AD Raptors PE colorway worn by DeMar DeRozan was the highlight this week.

Air Jordan 16 worn by Monta Ellis

Ron Hoskins/Getty

Available at nike.com, $250

Monta Ellis is one of the most underrated sneakerheads in the NBA and rarely receives the attention he deserves. Ellis donned a pair of Air Jordan 16 retros while playing the Hornets.

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low worn by Thon Maker

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBA via Getty

CrazyExplosive available at footlocker.com, $140

Any sneaker that is mixed with the Bucks colorway seems like a winner this year. We have seen some crazy Air Jordan silhouettes worn by Greg Monroe and Jabari Parker this season. Now joining the list is Thon Maker with his own Adidas Crazy Explosive low PE.