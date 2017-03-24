NBA

Suns start youngest lineup in NBA history

The starting five players that the Phoenix Suns trotted out for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets were the youngest in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Phoenix started 21-year-old Tyler Ulis, Devin Booker and Derrick Jones Jr., who are both 20, Marquese Chriss, who is 19 and 23-year-old Alex Len. The five had a combined average age of 21 years, 14 days.

By comparison, the lineup started by Purdue University in their Thursday Sweet 16 game against Kansas was 20 years, 265 days.

The previous NBA record was set by the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 15, 2010, when their starting lineup averaged 21 years, 143 days old, per Elias.

The youth movement did not serve the Suns (22–50) well as they were blown out by the Nets 126–98, their sixth straight loss.

- Scooby Axson

