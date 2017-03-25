Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah has been suspended by the NBA for 20 games for violating its anti-drug program, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Noah tested positive for an over-the-counter supplement and is expected to serve 10 games of the suspension to finish out the 2016-17 season and 10 games to start the 2017-18 season, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Players Association said that Noah hadn't knowingly violated the policy according to the report.

Noah, 32, has been ruled out for the season after going undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in February.