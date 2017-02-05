President Donald Trump has picked the New England Patriots as his winner for Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

The decision is hardly a surprise, as Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

In an interview on Fox News with Bill O’Reilly, Trump picked the Pats by eight points.

In the interview, Trump also said that Kraft, Belichick and Brady have been “getting a lot of popularity” due to their association with him.

Trump once boasted on Twitter that he correctly picked seven consecutive Super Bowl winners before the Baltimore Ravens snapped the streak by winning Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.