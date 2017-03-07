Three players poised to cash in during free agency

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine is now over and the league year is set to begin on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for free agency and the NFL draft in April.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Tuesday, March 7

• Adrian Peterson would consider a discount to sign with New England Patriots. (Boston Herald)

• The Broncos ready to pursue quarterback Tony Romo if he’s released by the Dallas Cowboys. (Mike Klis, KUSA)

• Chargers are releasing offensive guard D.J. Fluker. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Dallas Cowboys are in "no rush" to resolve the Tony Romo situation. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall facing four-game suspension for violating NFL's drug policy. (Manish Mehta, New York Daily News)

• The Steelers are not interested in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• The Eagles are expected to show interest in wide receiver Kenny Britt. (Philadelphia Tribune)

• Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. (ESPN.com)

• The Bills placed an original-round tender on restricted free-agent running back Mike Gillislee. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

Monday, March 6

• Wide receiver Torrey Smith has been released by the 49ers. (Steve Smith Sr., Former NFL player)

• Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson signed his franchise tender. (Peter Schrager, FOX Sports)