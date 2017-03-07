NFL

NFL rumors: News on signings, free agency, cap cuts and more

1:00 | NFL
Three players poised to cash in during free agency
SI Wire
Tuesday March 7th, 2017

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine is now over and the league year is set to begin on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for free agency and the NFL draft in April.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Tuesday, March 7

• Adrian Peterson would consider a discount to sign with New England Patriots. (Boston Herald)

• The Broncos ready to pursue quarterback Tony Romo if he’s released by the Dallas Cowboys. (Mike Klis, KUSA)

• Chargers are releasing offensive guard D.J. Fluker. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Dallas Cowboys are in "no rush" to resolve the Tony Romo situation. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall facing four-game suspension for violating NFL's drug policy. (Manish Mehta, New York Daily News)

• The Steelers are not interested in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• The Eagles are expected to show interest in wide receiver Kenny Britt. (Philadelphia Tribune)

• Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. (ESPN.com)

• The Bills placed an original-round tender on restricted free-agent running back Mike Gillislee. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

Monday, March 6

• Wide receiver Torrey Smith has been released by the 49ers. (Steve Smith Sr., Former NFL player)

• Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson signed his franchise tender. (Peter Schrager, FOX Sports)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters