NFL

Richard Sherman: Colin Kaepernick is being treated unfairly in NFL free agency

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
SI Wire
33 minutes ago

Richard Sherman believes that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams during free agency, according to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia.

Sherman was asked if he believed that was the case on ESPN's First Take.

"I'm sure he is," Sherman said. "It's difficult to see because he's played at such a high level, and you see guys, quarterbacks, who have never played at a high level being signed by teams. So it's difficult to understand. Obviously he's going to be in a backup role at this point. But you see quarterbacks, there was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football. You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before."

Raiders relocation: What’s in it for Las Vegas?

Kaepernick finished last season with 2,241 yards and 16 touchdown passes completed. Last month, he opted out of $14.5 million in injury guarantees in order to hit the free agent market.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters