Richard Sherman believes that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams during free agency, according to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia.

Sherman was asked if he believed that was the case on ESPN's First Take.

"I'm sure he is," Sherman said. "It's difficult to see because he's played at such a high level, and you see guys, quarterbacks, who have never played at a high level being signed by teams. So it's difficult to understand. Obviously he's going to be in a backup role at this point. But you see quarterbacks, there was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football. You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before."

• Raiders relocation: What’s in it for Las Vegas?

Kaepernick finished last season with 2,241 yards and 16 touchdown passes completed. Last month, he opted out of $14.5 million in injury guarantees in order to hit the free agent market.