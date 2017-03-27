NFL

Derek Carr shares feelings on Raiders move to Las Vegas

2:50 | NFL
Here's when Raiders could actually play in Las Vegas
SI Wire
an hour ago

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr weighed in on the team's move to Las Vegas, which was approved by NFL owners on Monday, with a lengthy statement on Twitter:

"As I sit here and see a vote that takes the Raiders to Las Vegas, I am overwhelmed with emotion," Carr wrote. "I don't know how we should feel. I feel the pain of our fans in Oakland. I also see the joy on the faces of our new fans in Las Vegas. As players, we will show up and give everything we have. We will compete and we will do our best to bring a championship to the entire Raider Nation. While I am from California and would have loved playing in Oakland my whole career, I understand the business side of the NFL. It affects us all. Oakland, our team loves you, and my family and I love you! WE will be resilient and WE will stay together because that's what true Raiders do. WE are loyal, even when it's hard. WE stick together, especially when it's tough. So Las Vegas, you can count on us bringing a piece of Oakland with us and you are getting a tough, loyal, and competitive fan base and team. When the time comes, I hope you are ready. For now, it's about 2017 and our diehards in Oakland. God bless & Go Raiders!"

Carr has been with the Raiders since being selected with second round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick.

