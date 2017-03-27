New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady plans to play six to seven more years, he recently told owner Robert Kraft. Albert Breer of the MMQB reports that conversation took place as recently as two or three days ago.

"As recently as 2 or 3 days ago, he assured me that he'd be willing to play another 6 or 7 years," Kraft said.

Brady's current contract runs through the 2019 season. Brady is 39 years old and if he were to play six to seven more years, he would be 45 or 46 years old when he retires.

Brady has only missed one season due to injury when he was out in 2008 due to knee surgery. He was suspended four games during the 2016-17 season.

Kraft also said that he hoped Belichick sticks around a few more years. Belichick is 64 years old.

"I hope he coaches into his 80s. I see Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch in their mid 80s and they're performing well," Kraft added.