Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Tigres takes on Club America for the Liga MX title on Thursday and Sunday. 

Tigres recorded a 5-0 win in the quarterfinal second leg against Pumas and then won both games against Leon in the semifinal.

Club America is coming off a loss to Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup last week. The team also drew with Atletico Nacional before losing 4–3 on penalties. The losses snapped an unbeaten streak of 16-games. America advanced to the final with a win over Necaxa. 

Tigres defeated America 3-0 in July.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: You can watch Tigres-Club America live in Spanish on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a 24-hour free trial.

