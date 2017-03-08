Twitter goes berserk after Barcelona's unbelievable comeback
Barcelona just pulled off the best comeback in Champions League history, and the Twittersphere went wild.
PSG blew a 4-0 lead Woww— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 8, 2017
What. a. comeback. Feeling inspired today.— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 8, 2017
Steven Gerrard's reaction explain it all.— Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) March 8, 2017
barcelona un-blew a 3-1 lead— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 8, 2017
This is it. This is the one. pic.twitter.com/vFXUyxqPtP— Will Parchman (@WillParchman) March 8, 2017
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 8, 2017
THE COMEBACKS TO END ALL COMEBACKS TO END ALL COMEBACKS! SERGIO ROBERTO'S GOAL TO BEAT PSG IS BEST WITH TITANIC MUSIC! UNBELIEVABLE! ⚽️🚢🎼 pic.twitter.com/TG3Eep35fM— 🚢Titanic Hoops🏀 (@TitanicHoops) March 8, 2017
Barçaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7W1RYkMO0E— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 8, 2017
Can't make it up...#Barcelona— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 8, 2017
It wasn't for a title, but this win moves Luis Enrique alongside Guardiola & Cruyff as a Barca legend. They'll talk about tonight forever.— Phil Schoen (@PhilSchoen) March 8, 2017
And you thought the @Arsenal loss was bad... @tariqabdulwahad https://t.co/pkR7lsdIzl— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 8, 2017
Did that really just happen??? #FCBPSG #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/XEdYt3zISM— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) March 8, 2017
I'm a Real Madrid fan but what Barcelona just did is AMAZING #HalaMadrid— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 8, 2017
Barcelona advanced 6-5 on aggregate.