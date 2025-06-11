Former NFL GM Makes Bold Prediction for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
Mike Tannenbaum is not a believer in Aaron Rodgers.
On Wednesday, the ESPN NFL analyst and former general manager predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would struggle this season with Rodgers at the helm.
"I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be irrelevant by Thanksgiving," Tannenbaum said. "A non-playoff team, a 42-year-old quarterback who's a legend that's going off into the sunset... They're the third-best team in the division, they're going to have to find out about Will Howard, who they drafted from Ohio State, who I think is very intriguing. I don't think they can really win this division. And I think by the end of this season we're going to be talking about a massive transition."
Rodgers struggled the past two seasons as a member of the New York Jets. He only lasted one series in 2023 before tearing his Achilles tendon. In 2024, the team's offense struggled as he completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating (90.5) and QBR (48.0) were career-lows for a full season.
The Steelers waited months for Rodgers to sign, so they have to believe the gamble is worth it. Tannenbaum disagrees.