Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Girona
Barcelona will play their second La Liga match in less than 72 hours when they host Girona at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc.
Barcelona returned from the March international break with a 3–0 victory over Osasuna and put themselves three points clear of Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings. Now, not even three full days later, the Catalans are forced to face Girona.
Despite the less-than-ideal schedule, Barcelona are still the favorites to collect another three points against their Catalan rivals. Hansi Flick's men have not suffered a La Liga defeat since December and have only dropped points in one league match over the last three months.
The good news for the league-leaders is Raphinha, Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí are all available and ready to play on Sunday after missing out against Osasuna. Dani Olmo, though, suffered a right adductor injury and joins Marc Casadó, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-André ter Stegen on the sidelines.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup against Girona on Sunday, Mar. 30.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Szczęsny won the starting job from Iñaki Peña and has not looked back.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman is the best right back in La Liga and will be tasked with locking down Arnaut Danjuma.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The defender returns to the lineup after missing out against Osasuna due to Uruguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 18-year-old Spaniard has recovered from his minor injury and slated to partner Araújo in defense.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde is the obvious choice to start on the left flank, but do not be surprised if Flick opts for Gerard Martín to give the 21-year-old some rest.
DM: Frenkie de Jong— De Jong bounced back from early criticism this season and has become a mainstay in Flick's midfield.
DM: Pedri—Raphinha and Lamine Yamal might get the headlines, but Pedri is arguably Barcelona's most important player.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Lamine Yamal is coming off a great performance against Osasuna in which the teenager created the most chances (4) and won the most duels (9) in the match.
AM: Gavi—With Olmo out injured, Gavi gets the chance to play in his natural position. The 20-year-old is still searching for his first goal of the La Liga season.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian continues his 2025 Ballon d'Or campaign after missing Barcelona's match on Thursday.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The striker increased his lead in the Pichichi race over Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé with a goal against Osasuna.