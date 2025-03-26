2024/25 La Liga Team of the Season So Far: Mbappe, Raphinha, Yamal
The 2024–25 La Liga title race is shaping up to be a photo-finish as the star-studded Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid battle for the Spanish crown.
Some of the best players in the world call Spain their home and therefore made this La Liga season one for the history books. Barcelona's relentless attack does not stop scoring goals, Real Madrid's superstars continue to live up to their price tag and Atlético Madrid's disciplined defense has the ability to silence either side, along with the 17 other clubs in the Spanish top-flight.
Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal might be out of title contention, but they still have the talent to keep up with the three Spanish giants atop the table. In fact, the top five teams in the La Liga standings each have at least one star player that is the best at their position in Spain.
With only 10 games left in the 2024–25 La Liga season, check out which 11 players made SI Soccer's La Liga team of the season so far.
2024/25 La Liga Team of the Season So Far (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)—No goalkeeper has more clean sheets in La Liga this season than Oblak. The Atlético Madrid shot-stopper has conceded the fewest goals (22) this season and continues to be a huge reason why Diego Simeone's men are in the Spanish title race.
RB: Jules Koundé (Barcelona)—There is no other right back in Spain playing as well as Koundé. Not only does the Frenchman deliver consistency to Hansi Flick's backline, but he also brings a creativity and vision on the right flank that fuels Barcelona's attack.
CB: Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao)—Athletic Bilbao have conceded the second fewest goals (24) in La Liga this season thanks to a defense lead by Vivian. The 25-year-old is a physical, smart defender who locks down some of the best forwards in Spain. He also has three goals to his name.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)—Amid a revolving door of defensemen and midfielders trying to patch up Real Madrid's backline, Rüdiger is the one constant. The Germany international has delivered some heroic performances for Los Blancos this season despite dealing with numerous different injuries.
LB: Sergi Cardona (Villarreal)—Cardona is having a dream debut season at Villarreal. The left back leads La Liga in assists by a defender (7) and is only four behind Lamine Yamal, the league-leader in assists. Cardona has started 26 of Villarreal's 27 La Liga matches in their 2024–25 campaign and his defensive efforts have helped the Yellow Submarine concede just 38 goals so far, nearly half of their total from last season.
CM: Pedri (Barcelona)—Pedri is in a class of his own. The midfielder might only have four goals and four assists to his name this season, but the statistics do not do his game justice. He has created 47 chances in La Liga alone this season, boasts an 88% pass accuracy and has won 106 of his duels.
CM: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)—Real Madrid goes the way Bellingham goes. The England international is the best playmaker in Carlo Ancelotti's squad and pulls the strings of an attack featuring two of the best players in the world. Bellingham also bagged seven goals so far, including the winners against Valencia, Girona and Getafe.
RW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)—Every weekend Yamal proves age is just a number. The teenager is the only player in La Liga this season to record double-digit assists (11) and continues to produce highlight-worthy moments under Flick against the toughest of opponents. Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history, one of the many records he has broken this season.
AM: Raphinha (Barcelona)—Raphinha's career-best season puts him among the 2025 Ballon d'Or favorites. The Brazilian has the third-most goal contributions in La Liga this season with 13 goals and eight assists. Whenever Barcelona need to make something happen in the final third, Raphinha is at the heart of the action.
LW: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)—Mbappé has more than made up for his slow start in a white shirt. The blockbuster signing has found the back of the net 20 times in La Liga this season, trailing only Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi race. In fact, Mbappé has scored 10 goals in 10 La Liga appearances in 2025 alone.
ST: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)—Even at 36 years old, Lewandowski is leading La Liga with 22 goals in 26 appearances. He also leads the league with the most goal contributions (24) this season. With the Poland international leading the line, Barcelona have already scored 75 goals under Flick.
Honorable Mentions
- ST: Julián Alvarez—The Argentine is up to 11 goals and two assists in his debut season with Atlético Madrid.
- CM: Fede Valverde—The Real Madrid midfielder can play any position on the pitch, even right back, where Ancelotti was forced to deploy him so often this season.
- CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard is still drawing interest from clubs all over Europe as he continues to put together a stellar campaign for Real Sociedad.
- GK: Álex Remiro—The Real Sociedad man joins Oblak as the two goalkeepers with 12 clean sheets in La Liga this season.