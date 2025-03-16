La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 28
The title race in La Liga continues to be one of the major storylines of European soccer season with a 10-match sprint to the finish line starting when action resumes following the international break.
Elsewhere in Europe's top five leagues, only the Serie A has a title race that compares to the drama currently taking place in La Liga. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, three of the best teams in world soccer, are once again immersed in a hard-fought battle to crown Spain's domestic champion.
On matchweek 28, Kylian Mbappe's brace led Real Madrid to a gutsy comeback win over Villareal to keep the pace at the top. But the most significant result came a day later, as Barcelona came back from a two goal deficit to defeat title rivals Atlético Madrid.
The Catalans remain atop the table, tied on points with Los Blancos but with a better goal difference and a game in hand after the postponement of their clash vs. Osasuna a week ago. Diego Simeone's men completed a nightmarish week where they got knocked out of the Champions League on a penalty shootout vs. Real Madrid and collapsed vs. Barcelona to go four points back of the lead in La Liga.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
60
27
2.
Real Madrid
60
28
3.
Atlético Madrid
56
28
Here's how the next five league games compare for the La Liga title race protagonists following the international break.
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Hansi Flick's side host Girona on the other side of the international break looking to avoid dropping points to their Catalan neighbors at home for a third season in a row. They will then welcome a Real Betis side that's come alive since the turn of the year, winners of five straight in La Liga including a 2–1 victory over Real Madrid.
Barcelona will then visit relegation candidate Leganés, looking for revenge after falling against them in the reverse fixture. Celta Vigo come to town a week later in what will be a tough out for Barça considering Celta are fighting for European soccer next season.
Three days later, on Apr. 23, another European competition hopeful visits the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with Mallorca looking to throw a wrench at Barça's title hopes. It's also likely that during the coming weeks information surfaces regarding when Barcelona will play Osasuna in a match that was postponed following the death of first team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Mar. 30: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Girona
Sun, Apr. 6: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
Sun, Apr. 13: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Leganés
Sun, Apr. 20: 11 a.m. ET/4p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Wed, Apr. 23: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
*Barcelona have not announced the rescheduled date of their clash with Osasuna.*
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Following the international break, Real Madrid has a pair of home games against Leganés and then Valencia. Both teams are immersed in the relegation battle and have fared little to no success at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Leganés having never won there and Valencia's last win there coming in 2008.
Madrid's favorable schedule continues with a visit to Alavés, meaning Los Blancos could comfortably reach 69 points by mid-April. A home bout against Athletic Bilbao on Apr. 20 will be a tough assignment considering Carlo Ancelotti's side fell to Athletic in the reverse fixture and Ernesto Valverde's men are currently only eight points back in the standings.
A trip to visit the always tricky José Bordalas Getafe, where Los Blancos have dropped points twice in the last four seasons, completes the reigning champion's next five game league run.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Mar. 29: 4 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. GMT
Leganés
Sun, Apr. 6: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Valencia
Sun, Apr. 13: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Alavés
Sun, Apr. 20: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
Wed, Apr. 23: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Getafe
Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Atlético Madrid will hope the time off during the international break helps them heal the wounds of a scarring week that could define their season.
Simeone's men will return to league action on the road in Catalonia against an Espanyol side that has just one win from their last five matches. Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where Atléti have just one win from their last six visits, will be a must-win game on Apr. 6.
Matches against the current bottom two teams in La Liga follow, with a home clash vs. Real Valladolid and a trip to the Canary Islands to face Las Palmas a week later. Anything other than coming away with six points from these two fixtures will be considered a failure for Los Colchoneros.
Atléti must be on high-alert vs. Rayo Vallecano, who will make the short trip to the Metropolitano on Apr. 23, hoping to remain in contention for the European places in La Liga.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Mar. 29: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Sun, Apr. 6: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Sun, Apr. 13: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Sun, Apr. 20: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Las Palmas
Wed, Apr. 23: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Rayo Vallecano