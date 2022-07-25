Report: Bronny James, Sierra Canyon to Go Overseas for ESPN Games

The arrow is pointed up for Bronny James, and basketball fans overseas are about to get a chance to see the young phenom play in person.

The eldest son of LeBron James is poised to visit Europe next month with his Sierra Canyon high school team for a pair of games to be televised on ESPN, according to a report from New York journalist Adam Zagoria.

Back in the early 2000s, LeBron and his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School team were staples of ESPN programming as James’s star was just beginning to rise. But even LeBron’s high school team never took the show overseas.

The Sierra Canyon team is headed to Paris and London next month for ESPN games, according to Zagoria.

Bronny, a 6’ 3” guard, is a rising senior at Sierra Canyon and could become eligible for the NBA draft as soon as 2024. LeBron has publicly stated that he would like a chance to play alongside Bronny in the NBA.

More immediately, Bronny and 17U club team Strive for Greatness will play against the Midwest Basketball club team Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

